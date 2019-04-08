Realme 3 Pro key specifications revealed, set to take on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Realme has already confirmed it will launch a Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro-competitor this month. Dubbed as Realme 3 Pro, the smartphone is expected to be an upgraded version of Realme 3 with better processor and camera.

Ahead of its official launch in India, Realme 3 Pro key specifications have been revealed. According to reports, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. It’s worth noting that Snapdragon 710 SoC is considered to be an upgraded chipset over Snapdragon 675 SoC that runs on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Realme’s next smartphone will be available in multiple RAM and storage combinations starting at 4GB of RAM and 32GB built-in storage. Realme 3 Pro is also expected to sport a 48-megapixel rear camera. The latest reports, however, suggest the phone will have Sony IMX519 camera sensor. Redmi Note 7 Pro offers 48-megapixel camera resolution via Sony IMX586 sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro full specifications include 48MP Dual camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 6.3-inch dot notch display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Type-C Port, 4,000mAh battery, and up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Realme has been trying to steal Xiaomi’s thunder with equally matched specifications and priced phones in the budget and mid-range category. Commenting on Xiaomi’s ‘camera beast’ Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had said, “We understand someone calls it a good beast. We also say it’s a good beast. More competition is good for consumers. Unless you don’t have a product against it how will you understand whether it’s really a beast or not.”

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 10:27 IST