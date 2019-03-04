Realme 3 smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Realme on Monday launched ‘Realme 3’ smartphone in India. The base model of smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 whereas the top-end model is priced at Rs 10,999. The first sale will take place on March 12 at 12noon. Realme said it will launch Realme 3 Pro in India in April this year.

Realme 3 comes with a gradient unibody design with a blend of two colours. The smartphone is available in two colour options. Realme 3 iconic cases will be available at a starting price of Rs 599.

Realme 3 full specifications

The smartphone comes with 6.2-inch HD+ notched screen with Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor with 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB RAM and storage variants. On the software front, it runs on ColorOS 6.0-based on Android Pie.

Realme 3 sports dual-rear cameras including 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The camera features include f/1.8 aperture, 5P lens, nightscape, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode, and 1.12um pixels. On the front it has 13-megapixel selfie camera with 1.12um pixels, AI Beautification, HDR and AI Facial Unlock.

The smartphone houses a 4,230mAh battery. Other important features of the phone include Bluetooth 4.2, dual nano-SIM cards, microSD expansion (2+1 slots), fingerprint sensor on the back, and dual VoLTE.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 13:10 IST