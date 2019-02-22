Realme 3 to launch in India next month, takes on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Realme on Friday announced that it will launch its new smartphone, Realme 3, in India on March 4. The latest Realme 3 smartphone is set to take on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 and Motorola’s G7 Power.

According to Realme’s recent teasers, the upcoming smartphone will succeed the Realme 1 and Realme 2 phones . Another teaser hints at the re-introduction of its “diamond cut” graphic back panel on the phone. The teaser also reveals a dual-rear camera setup.

Android Authority reports that Realme has confirmed that Realme 3 will be available in two different processor versions. Both the variants run on MediaTek processor.

Realme is a newer player in India’s overcrowded smartphone space. The company is trying to stand out with unique phone that offer a premium look and high-end specifications in the competitive Rs 10,000 segment.

Look at the sky, the stars are unwrapping something celestial. Witness the launch of #realme3 #PowerYourStyle live on 4th March on our official handles and be a part of the cosmic event. Find out more at https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv pic.twitter.com/gG0l0ZnBm1 — Realme (@realmemobiles) February 22, 2019

After initially focusing on the online market, Realme is gradually expanding to offline space with its latest Realme U1. The company has also forayed into the accessories space with Realme Buds, a Rs 500 headphones.

Realme 3 will arrive shortly after Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 will go official in India. Xiaomi’s new smartphone features 48-megapixel rear camera, a first for the budget segment in the country. Interestingly enough, Realme has also been rumoured to be working on a phone with 48-megapixel camera.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 14:33 IST