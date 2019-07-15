Realme 3i launched in India: Know price, specifications, and features

tech

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:30 IST

Realme on Monday launched a new version of its popular Realme 3 phone. Called Realme 3i, the new smartphone comes with familiar diamond-cut texture and dewdrop display. The smartphone will be available in Diamond Blue, Diamond Black, and Diamond Red options.

Realme 3i base model is priced at Rs 7,999. The top-end model is priced at Rs 9,999.

Realme 3i Full specifications

Realme 3i has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor. The phone comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB RAM and storage variants. Both the models support expandable storage up to 256GB. It runs on Android Pie-based Color 6.0.

In the camera department, Realme 3i comes with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras with 5P lens. On the front it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Other key features of the phone include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS and 4G VoLTE. It is powered by a 4,230mAh battery.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 12:46 IST