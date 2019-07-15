e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jul 15, 2019

Realme 3i launched in India: Know price, specifications, and features

Realme 3i budget smartphone launched in India. The smartphone will be available at a starting price of Rs 7,999.

tech Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme 3i is here.
Realme 3i is here. (Realme )

Realme on Monday launched a new version of its popular Realme 3 phone. Called Realme 3i, the new smartphone comes with familiar diamond-cut texture and dewdrop display. The smartphone will be available in Diamond Blue, Diamond Black, and Diamond Red options.

Realme 3i base model is priced at Rs 7,999. The top-end model is priced at Rs 9,999.

Realme 3i Full specifications

Realme 3i has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor. The phone comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB RAM and storage variants. Both the models support expandable storage up to 256GB. It runs on Android Pie-based Color 6.0.

In the camera department, Realme 3i comes with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras with 5P lens. On the front it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Other key features of the phone include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS and 4G VoLTE. It is powered by a 4,230mAh battery.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 12:46 IST

more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    ICC World Cup Final 2019England Vs New Zealand Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2019 FinalParliament Live UpdatesBJP MLA
    don't miss
      icc world cup 2019