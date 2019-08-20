Realme 5 budget smartphone launched in India: Check price, features, full specifications

tech

Realme on Tuesday announced the launch of Realme 5 in India.

Realme 5 comes with a familiar diamond cut design on the back. The front design has been refined to offer an 89% screen-to-body ratio. One of the big features of Realme 5 is the quad-camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and one macro lens. Realme 5 also comes with a bigger 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 5 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB models are priced at Rs 9,999, Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. The phone will go on sale on August 27 via Flipkart.

Realme 5: Full specifications

Realme 5 comes with a big 6.5-inch screen with smaller notch cut-out. The screen offers HD resolution and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3+. The phone measures 164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3mm and weighs around 198 grams.

The smartphone comes with four rear cameras featuring normal, wide-angle, macro and portrait lenses. The configuration is 12-megapixel sensor (with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, HDR, Nightscape, Chroma Boost), 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.25 aperture, 119-degree field of view), 2-megapixel sensor (f/2.4 aperture, 4cm focus distance), and 2-megapixel portrait sensor (f/2.4 aperture). On the front, Realme 5 has a 13-megapixel camera with AI Beautification, HDR, Panoramic View, and Timelapse support.

Realme 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE 11nm processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The phone comes in 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB RAM and storage models. All the variants support expandable storage up to 256GB.

Other key features of Realme 5 include Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE and ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

