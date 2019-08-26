Realme 5 India Sale: Price, full specifications, top offers and more

tech

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:21 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Monday announced that the sale of its new phone Realme 5, exclusively on realme.com and Flipkart.com, starts from August 27, 12 noon onwards.

The price range starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The 4GB/64GB model costs Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant is available for Rs 11,999.

The Realme 5 sale also brings a host of offers, such as complete mobile protection at Rs 99 on Flipkart. In addition, Jio is also providing exclusive benefits worth Rs 7,000 when customers buy Realme 5 on Flipkart or realme.com.

In terms of specifications, the device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection.

It is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and runs Colour OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

The phone houses a quad rear camera setup with a 12MP, an 8MP, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, it bears a 13MP selfie camera.

