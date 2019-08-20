Realme 5 Pro launched in India: Check price, full specifications, features, and more

tech

Realme is taking on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 series with its own 48-megapixel camera phone. The company on Tuesday announced the launch of Realme 5 Pro, a mid-range smartphone with Sony IMX586 48MP sensor. Realme 5 Pro is now placed between the budget Realme 5 phone and mid-range Realme X smartphone.

Realme 5 Pro looks very similar to the predecessor, Realme 3 Pro. There are some subtle differences, however. Realme 5 Pro has a more compact screen with smaller notch on the front. The back camera setup has also been upgraded to four. The rear panel has a familiar holographic design with cutting texture. Realme 5 Pro is available in Crystal Green and Crystal Blue colour options.

Realme 5 Pro 4GB+64GB is priced at Rs 13,999. The 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. The smartphone will go on sale on September 4 via Flipkart.

Realme 5 Pro: Full specifications

Realme 5 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch full HD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 450 nits brightness. The phone measures 157 x 74.2 x 8.9mm and weighs around 184 grams.

Realme 5 Pro comes with a ‘quad-AI’ camera setup featuring normal, wide-angle, macro and portrait lenses. The camera configuration is 48-megapixel primary sensor (PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, HDR, Nightscape, Chromaboost), 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor (f/2.25 aperture with 119-degree field of view), 2-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture and 4cm focus distance), and 2-megapixel portrait sensor (f/2.4 aperture). On the front Realme 5 offers a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beautification, and HDR.

Realme 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 AIE 10nm processor clocked at 2.3GHz. The smartphone is available 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, 8GB+128GB RAM and storage options. All the variants support expandable storage up to 256GB storage.

Realme 5 houses USB Type-C with Vooc 3.0 fast charging support and is powered by a 4,035mAh battery. The phone comes with rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

