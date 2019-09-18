Realme 5 Pro quad camera phone goes on sale: Price, launch offers, specifications

tech

Realme 5 Pro is going on sale today at 12noon via realme.com and Flipkart. The latest Realme smartphone is available online at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The 6GB and 8GB models are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999.

Realme 5 Pro is available with a bunch of offers. Mobikwik is offering 7% SuperCash worth Rs 750 with the phone. Realme is also giving Rs 20,000 worth of Paytm First benefits to customers when they buy Realme 5 Pro from Paytm. The phone is also available with a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on buying the phone via Paytm UPI on realme.com. Customers buying the phone from Flipkart get no-cost EMI up to six months with the phone. Reliance Jio is giving benefits worth Rs 7,000 with Realme 5 Pro.

Realme 5 Pro: Full Specifications

Realme 5 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full HD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 450 nits brightness. The Realme phone features a ‘quad-AI’ camera setup featuring 48-megapixel primary sensor (PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, HDR, Nightscape, Chromaboost), 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor (f/2.25 aperture with 119-degree field of view), 2-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture and 4cm focus distance), and 2-megapixel portrait sensor (f/2.4 aperture). For selfies, Realme 5 offers a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beautification, and HDR.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 AIE 10nm processor clocked at 2.3GHz and coupled with 64GB and 128GB storage. All the variants support expandable storage up to 256GB storage. Realme 5 Pro features USB Type-C with Vooc 3.0 fast charging support and is powered by a 4,035mAh battery.

