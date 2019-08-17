Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 launch on August 20: Here’s what to expect

tech

Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone series in India on August 20. Realme 5 series will feature Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones.

The Realme 5 series will feature a quad-camera setup, making it a first for Realme smartphones. Also, the Realme 5 Pro will offer a 48-megapixel camera. Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will launch in India on August 20. The launch event is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm. Interested users can head over to Realme’s website for more information on the launch event.

Ahead of the launch, Realme has confirmed its new phones will sell exclusively on Flipkart. The company has also been teasing the new phones highlighting some key features. Here’s what to expect from the Realme 5 series.

Quad-camera setup

The quad-camera setup on Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will feature a primary sensor, ultra wide lens, super macro lens and a depth sensor. On the Realme 5 Pro, the primary camera will be the 48-megapixel sensor. The quad cameras are optimised for low-light photos and will offer portrait mode as well. The ultra wide-angle lens comes with 119-degree field-of-view. Realme 5 series will also feature ‘Nightscape’ mode for low-light photography.

Design

According to its teasers, the Realme 5 series will feature a dewdrop styled notch up front. The quad cameras will be placed vertically on the top left corner of the phone. As for colours, the Realme 5 series has so far been spotted in blue, green and greyish black finishes.

Performance

Realme has confirmed the Realme 5 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Qualcomm India even tweeted out saying Realme 5 Pro runs on the best mid-range platform in its segment. The Realme 5 series will be fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

Price

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth in a tweet announced that the Realme 5 will be priced under Rs 10,000 in India. Sheth didn’t specify which phone it would be but considering he highlighted only ‘quad camera smartphone’ it is most likely the Realme 5. The ‘Pro’ version of Realme 5 is expected to compete with Redmi Note 7 Pro and hold a price tag around the same.

