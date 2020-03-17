Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, more to get massive discount during Realme Days sale

tech

Realme is back with another sale season. The company is hosting the Realme Days sale on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon and TataCliq websites. The sale will begin on March 19 and go on till March 22.

During the course of the sale, Realme will offer massive discounts on the purchase of smartphones. Apart from discounts, the company is also offering a 10% instant discount on all transactions made via SBI Bank credit cards on Flipkart. In addition to that, there is a Bump Up Prexo (BUP) offer available on the purchase of Realme smartphones on Flipkart.

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, here are some offers that you need to consider:

-- During the course of the sale, the 4GB RAM and 64GB memory variant of the Realme 5 Pro, which is available for Rs 12,999, will be available for Rs 11,999.

-- Similarly, the 6GB RAM and 64GB memory and the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Realme 5 Pro too are getting Rs 1,000 off. The variants will be available for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 instead of Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.

-- During the course of upcoming sale, all variants of the Realme 5 are getting Rs 500 off. While the 3GB RAM variant of the device is available for Rs 8,499, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be available for Rs 9,499 and the 4GB RAM and the 128GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 10,499.

-- The Realme X will be getting a discount of Rs 2,000 during the sale season. While the 4GB RAM variant of the phone will be available for Rs 14,999, the 8GB RAM variant of the device will be available for Rs 17,999.

-- Similarly, the Realme XT is getting a discount of Rs 1,000. While the 4GB RAM variant of the phone will be available for Rs 14,999, the 6GB RAM variant of the device will be available for Rs 15,999. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant of the device will be available for Rs 17,999.

As far as the Flipkart Bump Up Prexo offer is concerned, the e-retailer is offering Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 on the purchase of the Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro respectively.

-- While the 4GB RAM variant of the Realme X2 will be available for Rs 16,999, the 6RAM variant will be available for Rs 18,999 and the 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 19,999.

-- Similarly, the 6GB RAM variant of the Realme X2 Pro will be available for Rs 27,999, the 8GB RAM variant of the device will be available for Rs 29,999 and the 12GB RAM variant of the device will be available for Rs 33,999.