Realme 5 Pro receives permanent price cut in India

tech

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 14:03 IST

Realme 5 Pro is the latest smartphone to receive a price cut in India. All three storage variants of Realme 5 Pro are now available at reduced prices. The new prices of Realme 5 Pro are also reflecting on the company’s website and Flipkart.

Realme 5 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This is now available at Rs 12,999. Realme 5 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is now priced at Rs 13,999 down from Rs 14,999. The 8GB+128GB variant of Realme 5 Pro which retailed at Rs 16,999 can now be bought at Rs 15,999. Realme 5 Pro comes in two colour options of ‘Sparkling Blue’ and ‘Crystal Green’.

Realme 5 Pro’s price cut comes amid other mid-range Android phones having their prices reduced as well. Xiaomi Mi A3 is now available at a starting price of Rs 11,999. Two Nokia phones including Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are now priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 15,499.

Coming to the Realme 5 Pro, it features a 6.3-inch full HD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ layered on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 processor. It has a 4,035mAh battery with USB Type-C port with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

For photography, Realme 5 Pro sports a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. Up front, Realme 5 offers a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies.