Realme 5 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A9: Top phones with quad rear cameras

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 07:52 IST

Majority of us remember that time when only one camera at the rear side of a smartphone was considered good enough. However, with the advent of new technology, came in a slew of phones with dual cameras that started offering DSLR-like blur effects and portrait modes. But, it didn’t take long for the phone manufacturers to get an idea of cramming more cameras on the rear side.

You can also find smartphones that come even with four rear cameras! Now, you may ask, what is the actual need of four cameras when just one, or maybe two, solve the actual purpose of clicking pictures? So, basically, quad rear cameras allow you to take a wider frame, a more zoomed-in shot or portraits with bokeh. In some situations, the wide-angle lenses might also come handy! So, if you are looking for some impressive quad-camera phones, here’s a list you can refer to:

Oppo Reno 2z

One of the three products which were released as part of the Reno 2 series, the Oppo Reno 2z comes with a quad rear camera setup. This smartphone packs 48MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP mono lens as well as 2MP portrait lens. The 8MP camera has an aperture of f/2.2, while the 48MP one sports a 1/2.0” sensor and F/1.7 aperture. This smartphone also boasts of an ultra-dark mode, which lets you capture images at night with higher clarity.The smartphone also offers portrait mode in retro and monochrome styles.

Samsung Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy A9 comes with a 6.3-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. Talking about its quad rear cameras, which are its key highlights, the primary camera is of 24MP with f/1.7 aperture, 5MP is the secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture. Its third and fourth cameras have a resolution of 10MP and 8MP respectively, with f/2.4 aperture each. Powered by a 3800mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy A9 is protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and offers an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. This smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and offers 128GB internal storage.

Realme 5 Pro

Featuring 6.3-inch display, Realme 5 Pro sports an octa-core Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712 processor. The major highlight of this phone is its AI quad rear cameras that come with ultra-wide angle macro lens. The 48MP camera is the primary one with f/1.79 ultra-large aperture, while the second one is the 8MP wide-angle camera with f/2.25 aperture. The third one is a 2MP portrait camera, while the fourth one is a 2MP macro camera. The main quad rear camera boasts of 6P lens and offers 10x digital zoom.

OPPO A5 2020

Sporting a 6.5-inch display, this smartphone from the house of Oppo is powered through Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Talking about its cameras, this smartphone’s quad camera setup features a 12MP primary sensor with /1.8 aperture, an 8MP f/2.25 sensor, while third and fourth cameras have a resolution of 2MP each with f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras pack a lot of features like time-lapse photography and slow motion. Having a 5000mAh battery, this smartphone has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

