Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro India launch: Expected specifications, features, price and more

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:05 IST

Realme will hold an event in Delhi today to unveil its latest smartphones, Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. Targeted at the budget and mid-range segments, the new phones succeed Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro smartphones. Realme 5 smartphones will be available online via Flipkart.

Key feature of Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro is going to be the quad-camera setup. It may be recalled Realme recently announced upgrading all of its key smartphones to quad-camera setup. Realme also plans to launch 64-megapixel camera phone in India. Realme 5, however, is unlikely to have the 64-megapixel camera. Instead, Realme 5 Pro will sport 48-megapixel camera. According to the Flipkart listing, Realme 5’s quad-camera setup includes primary lens, ultra-wide lens (119-degree), super macro lens, and portrait.

The official teasers reveal an improved cut-out design on the front of Realme 5 phones. Other key features confirmed for Realme 5 series are Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, up to 5,000mAh battery with Vooc ultra fast charging. Realme 5 series will start in India under Rs 10,000.

Apart from smartphones, Realme will also launch Realme Buds 2. The new earphones will succeed the original Realme Buds which launched in India for Rs 499. Some of the key features of Realme Buds include 32 Ω impendence, 3mW rated power, 106dB sound pressure level, 20-20,000Hz frequency range, <1% (1KHz, 1mW) total harmonic distortion.

How to watch Realme 5 launch live stream

The Realme 5 launch event is scheduled to start at 12:30PM IST. The company will be livestreaming the event through its official Youtube channel.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 09:05 IST