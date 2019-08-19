Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro India launch: How to watch livestream, expected specifications, and features

tech

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:33 IST

Realme will unveil its new Realme 5 series in India on August 20. The latest smartphone series will follow up Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro smartphones. The company will introduce at least two new models – Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro.

The smartphones are already listed on Flipkart which is set to be exclusive online partner for Realme 5. Ahead of the official launch, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed quad camera capabilities on new smartphones. The quad-camera setup will be optimised for low-light photography and improved portrait shots. The Nighscape mode will continue to be part of the camera setup. According to the Flipkart listing, the quad camera setup configuration includes primary lens, ultra-wide lens (119-degree), super macro lens, and portrait.

Sheth also confirmed Realme 5 series will be start under Rs 10,000. Some of the confirmed features Realme 5 series includes 48-megapixel camera, and a new ‘powerful’ Qualcomm processor.

The smartphones will feature a dewdrop cut-out on the front and available in multiple colour variants – blue, green, grey-like finishes. For performance, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor-powered Realme 5 will offer up to 5,000mAh battery with fast Vooc charging.

How to watch livestream

Realme will hold an event in New Delhi on August 20 to unveil the Realme 5 series. The event is scheduled to start at 12:30PM. Users can watch the livestream on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can click here to directly visit the unlisted livestreaming video on YouTube.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 13:32 IST