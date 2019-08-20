Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 with quad camera setup launched: Live updates

Realme will unveil its new smartphones Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro shortly. The latest smartphones will compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 series and Redmi 7 series. Realme, however, is stepping up the game with quad-rear cameras and improved design and specifications.

Realme has confirmed its Realme 5 series will launch in India at price under Rs 10,000. Some of the confirmed features of Realme 5 series include 5,000mAh battery, improved notch design and a 48-megapixel camera in one of the models. Realme 5’s quad-camera setup will include primary sensor, wide-angle sensor, macro sensor, and portrait sensor.

The Realme 5 series launch event is scheduled to start at 12:30PM today. Here are the live updates.

1:12PM IST Common features Both Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro come with splash proof resistance. The two phones come with ColorOS 6 with new customisations and refined UI. A “Real Privacy” feature lets you lock certain apps and folders with fingerprint sensors. There’s also a new Hotspot Management. ColorOS 6 also brings Google ARcore support.





1:11PM IST Realme 5 Key specifications Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor 5,000mAh battery Quad rear camera 6.5-inch HD+ display





1:01PM IST Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Realme 5 is also the first phone to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 665 processor. The latest Qualcomm chip brings 3rd-generation Qualcomm AI Engine to offer better camera performance, security and gaming performance. The GPU has also been improved to offer better graphics on low-end and budget smartphones.





12:59PM IST Big battery Realme 5 comes with a big 5,000mAh battery. For battery safety, Realme 5 has 304 Stainless Steel Cell Isolation, Fire-proof frame, multiple overload protection, and cell fuse protection.





12:57PM IST Realme 5 gets Quad camera Realme 5 also features quad-camera setup. The phone has the same camera combination same as Realme 5 Pro but the main camera is a 20-megapixel sensor. The main 12MP camera on #realme5 comes with 1.25um large pixel size and f/1.8 aperture with support for both Nightscape and Chroma Boost. #QuadCameraPowerhouse #realme5series



Watch the livestream here: https://t.co/M2I3CHuvNX pic.twitter.com/cvF0yOuwl7 — realme (@realmemobiles) August 20, 2019





12:56PM IST Realme 5 launched Realme 5 has been officially announced. The phone comes with a big 6.5-inch HD+ display with 89% screen-to-body ratio.





12:55PM IST Realme 5 Pro: Key specifications 6.3-inch full HD+ dewdrop display with 90.6% screen-to-body ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712AIE processor up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage 4,035mAh battery Quad camera (48-megapixel+8-megapixel+2-megapixel+2-megapixel).





12:51PM IST Performance Realme 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor. The new 10nm chip brings better power efficiency and camera ISPs. Realme says Snapdragon 712 is the best chip for phones under Rs 20,000. The top-end model of Realme 5 Pro comes with 8GB storage and 256GB storage. The phone also supports USB Type-C and Vooc 3.0 charging. The phone has a 4,035mAh battery.





12:45PM IST Qaud camera setup Realme 5 Pro comes with four rear cameras. The smartphone comes with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel portrait sensor. On the front it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Portrait lens on #realme5Pro uses a unique filter system, combined with software adjustment and exposure to create better portraits and lets you capture some really cool monochromatic portrait shots. #QuadCameraSpeedster



Watch the livestream here: https://t.co/M2I3CHuvNX pic.twitter.com/jP4VelsSEJ — realme (@realmemobiles) August 20, 2019





12:43PM IST Realme 5 Pro announced Realme has officially announced the launch of Realme 5 Pro. The phone comes in Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green colour variants. The phone has a familiar cutting texture. Realme 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch full HD+ dewdrop display with 90.6% screen-to-body ratio.





12:42PM IST Focus on camera Realme will now offer four cameras on its smartphones. The quad camera setup will bring macro lens, portrait and wide-angle sensors along with primary sensor.





12:36PM IST Offline growth Realme says within six months of its offline foray it has grown 206.5% and is available in all major cities of the country. Realme phones will now be available in more large retail stores in India.





12:34PM IST 10 million users Realme now has 10 million users in India. According to a Counterpoint Research, Realme is the fourth largest smartphone brand in India.





12:33PM IST Realme X, Realme 3i Sheth said Realme’s recent Realme X and Realme 3i were a big hit. Both the phones are the best selling phones in their price categories, he added.





12:31PM IST Realme 5 launch event begins Realme 5 launch event begins with CEO Madhav Sheth taking the stage. He thanks “friendly competitors” who are watching the event live. Realme will launch two new phones today.





12:28PM IST Powerful chip Realme CEO Madhav Sheth hinted that Realme 5 series will also mark the debut of a new Qualcomm chip. He also said that Realme 5 series will feature India’s first 48-megapixel quad camera smartphone. Some achievements on our technology journey

A. 1st to bring 48MP Quad camera smartphone in India

B. World’s 1st Quad camera smartphone under 10k 1st in India

C. Powerful Qualcomm chipset 1st time ever launching in India

All on 20th Aug #ProudIndian#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/r9xDQt7PwM — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth) August 15, 2019





12:21PM IST Realme Buds 2 Realme will introduce new earphones, Realme Buds 2. The company had launched Realme Buds earlier this year. The ultra low-cost Realme Buds are priced at Rs 499. READ: Realme Buds review Stylish, user-friendly and durable, our next surprise is a vibrant addition to the #realme family. #FeelTheRealBass with #realmeBuds2!

Stay tuned for the launch tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/hj1Iq94TkW — realme (@realmemobiles) August 19, 2019





12:15PM IST Design upgrade? Realme 5 is also expected to come with design upgrade. The company, however, is unlikely to make radical changes. As seen in the teasers, Realme 5 has a refined notch on the front and a familiar textured back panel.





12:07PM IST Quad cameras The biggest feature of Realme 5 series is going to be the quad-camera setup. Realme 5 could very well be the cheapest smartphone in India to offer four rear cameras. According to a Flipkart listing, Realme 5 and Realme 5 will come with primary sensor, wide-angle sensor, macro sensor, and portrait sensor.



