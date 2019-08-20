Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 with quad camera setup launched: Live updates

Realme is set to launch Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones in India. Here are the live updates.

By HT Correspondent | Aug 20, 2019 13:13 IST
highlights

Realme will unveil its new smartphones Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro shortly. The latest smartphones will compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 series and Redmi 7 series. Realme, however, is stepping up the game with quad-rear cameras and improved design and specifications.

Realme has confirmed its Realme 5 series will launch in India at price under Rs 10,000. Some of the confirmed features of Realme 5 series include 5,000mAh battery, improved notch design and a 48-megapixel camera in one of the models. Realme 5’s quad-camera setup will include primary sensor, wide-angle sensor, macro sensor, and portrait sensor.

The Realme 5 series launch event is scheduled to start at 12:30PM today. Here are the live updates.

1:12PM IST

Common features

Both Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro come with splash proof resistance. The two phones come with ColorOS 6 with new customisations and refined UI. A “Real Privacy” feature lets you lock certain apps and folders with fingerprint sensors. There’s also a new Hotspot Management. ColorOS 6 also brings Google ARcore support.

1:11PM IST

Realme 5 Key specifications

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor

5,000mAh battery

Quad rear camera

6.5-inch HD+ display

1:01PM IST

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

Realme 5 is also the first phone to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 665 processor. The latest Qualcomm chip brings 3rd-generation Qualcomm AI Engine to offer better camera performance, security and gaming performance. The GPU has also been improved to offer better graphics on low-end and budget smartphones.

12:59PM IST

Big battery

Realme 5 comes with a big 5,000mAh battery. For battery safety, Realme 5 has 304 Stainless Steel Cell Isolation, Fire-proof frame, multiple overload protection, and cell fuse protection.

12:57PM IST

Realme 5 gets Quad camera

Realme 5 also features quad-camera setup. The phone has the same camera combination same as Realme 5 Pro but the main camera is a 20-megapixel sensor.

12:56PM IST

Realme 5 launched

Realme 5 has been officially announced. The phone comes with a big 6.5-inch HD+ display with 89% screen-to-body ratio.

12:55PM IST

Realme 5 Pro: Key specifications

6.3-inch full HD+ dewdrop display with 90.6% screen-to-body ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712AIE processor

up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

4,035mAh battery

Quad camera (48-megapixel+8-megapixel+2-megapixel+2-megapixel).

12:51PM IST

Performance

Realme 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor. The new 10nm chip brings better power efficiency and camera ISPs. Realme says Snapdragon 712 is the best chip for phones under Rs 20,000. The top-end model of Realme 5 Pro comes with 8GB storage and 256GB storage. The phone also supports USB Type-C and Vooc 3.0 charging. The phone has a 4,035mAh battery.

12:45PM IST

Qaud camera setup

Realme 5 Pro comes with four rear cameras. The smartphone comes with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel portrait sensor. On the front it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

12:43PM IST

Realme 5 Pro announced

Realme has officially announced the launch of Realme 5 Pro. The phone comes in Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green colour variants. The phone has a familiar cutting texture. Realme 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch full HD+ dewdrop display with 90.6% screen-to-body ratio.

12:42PM IST

Focus on camera

Realme will now offer four cameras on its smartphones. The quad camera setup will bring macro lens, portrait and wide-angle sensors along with primary sensor.

12:36PM IST

Offline growth

Realme says within six months of its offline foray it has grown 206.5% and is available in all major cities of the country. Realme phones will now be available in more large retail stores in India.

12:34PM IST

10 million users

Realme now has 10 million users in India. According to a Counterpoint Research, Realme is the fourth largest smartphone brand in India.

12:33PM IST

Realme X, Realme 3i

Sheth said Realme’s recent Realme X and Realme 3i were a big hit. Both the phones are the best selling phones in their price categories, he added.

12:31PM IST

Realme 5 launch event begins

Realme 5 launch event begins with CEO Madhav Sheth taking the stage. He thanks “friendly competitors” who are watching the event live. Realme will launch two new phones today.

12:28PM IST

Powerful chip

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth hinted that Realme 5 series will also mark the debut of a new Qualcomm chip. He also said that Realme 5 series will feature India’s first 48-megapixel quad camera smartphone.

12:21PM IST

Realme Buds 2

Realme will introduce new earphones, Realme Buds 2. The company had launched Realme Buds earlier this year. The ultra low-cost Realme Buds are priced at Rs 499. READ: Realme Buds review

12:15PM IST

Design upgrade?

Realme 5 is also expected to come with design upgrade. The company, however, is unlikely to make radical changes. As seen in the teasers, Realme 5 has a refined notch on the front and a familiar textured back panel.

12:07PM IST

Quad cameras

The biggest feature of Realme 5 series is going to be the quad-camera setup. Realme 5 could very well be the cheapest smartphone in India to offer four rear cameras. According to a Flipkart listing, Realme 5 and Realme 5 will come with primary sensor, wide-angle sensor, macro sensor, and portrait sensor.

11:57AM IST

48-megapixel camera

Realme is finally taking on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro with a 48-megapixel camera phone. The company had missed out on the feature with its Realme 3 series but included the same in Realme X. According to reports, Realme 5 Pro will sport 48-megapixel sensor.

