Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with 48-megapixel quad cameras to launch in India on August 20

Realme 5 series will make its debut on August 20. The new smartphones will feature a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor.

tech Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme 5 series with quad-camera setup.
Realme 5 series with quad-camera setup. (Flipkart/YouTube)
         

Realme announced it will launch two new smartphones in India next week. Realme 5 series featuring Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will launch on August 20.

The new Realme 5 series will feature a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor. While Realme 5 Pro is confirmed to house a 48-megapixel camera, it isn’t confirmed if Realme 5 will offer the same.

Flipkart also has a teaser page for the upcoming Realme 5 series. The quad-camera setup on Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will consist of a primary sensor, ultra wide lens, super macro lens, and a depth sensor for portrait mode. The teaser also highlights the primary camera is optimized for low-light photos. The ultra wide-angle lens will offer 119-degree field-of-view.

 

Flipkart’s teaser video for the Realme 5 series shows a vertically aligned quad-camera setup with an LED flash. There’s also a rear fingerprint sensor on the smartphone. Realme’s new smartphone series is expected to compete with Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro with the former being the cheapest 48-megapixel camera phone in India.

Realme is also slated to release its 64-megapixel camera phone in India. This smartphone will launch in India before Diwali. Realme had showcased its 64-megapixel camera phone last week. The company is using Samsung’s GW1 sensor which supports real-time HDR for up to 100-decibles which produces more detailed colours.

Realme also shared camera samples highlighting low-light photography of the smartphone. This phone will feature an ‘Ultra Nightscape’ mode which will give users more light and shooting options.

 

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 12:05 IST

