Realme 5 with 64MP quad camera confirmed

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:06 IST

Realme is scheduled to unveil its 64-megapixel smartphone camera technology on August 8. While the company hasn’t revealed details on the phone, it could be called ‘Realme 5’.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth just changed his profile name to “Madhav ‘5’ Quad” on Twitter. Going by this hint, it is speculated that the next Realme phone will carry the number 5. Here, quad refers to the quad-camera setup which is already confirmed for the 64-megapixel camera phone. Chinese brands are known to skip the number 4 owing to the country’s belief that it bears bad luck.

Realme has been teasing its new 64-megapixel camera phone on Twitter. Madhav Sheth recently put out comparisons between Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro claiming that it provides better results. Redmi K20 Pro has a 48-megapixel triple camera setup. Sheth highlights the difference in clarity between the two phones.

This is a standard resolution test chart for cameras. You can see in both side areas and centre part realme is showing much clearer details while the other model lost clarity at a certain level. pic.twitter.com/Sf85AaMeu7 — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) August 6, 2019

Realme 5 will use Samsung’s 64-megapixel ‘GW1 largest 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel. A camera sample from this phone was also shared showing a photo clicked in daylight. Sheth further said that the phone is capable of delivering “amazing clear shots in low light too”.

At the same time, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is also prepping to launch its 64-megapixel camera phone. Expected to be Redmi Note 8, the new smartphone could also be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T gaming chipset. A leaked poster on Weibo suggests the Redmi Note 8 could launch in China today. The new MediaTek chipset is said to deliver better experience while playing games like Fortnite, PUBG Mobile and KOG.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 11:17 IST