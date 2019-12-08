e-paper
Realme 5i budget smartphone to launch in India soon

Realme 5i is coming soon to India along with Realme’s AirPods-like wireless headphones and Realme XT 730G phone.

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 14:42 IST
Hindustan Times
Realme 5i spotted online ahead of the launch
Realme 5i spotted online ahead of the launch(Realme )
         

Realme is working on a new budget smartphone, dubbed as Realme 5i. Set to launch in India soon, the smartphone has been spotted on India’s BIS and Wi-Fi Alliance certification platforms. Realme’s new phone has also been seen on Thailand’s NBTC and Indonesia’s TKDN websites.

Realme 5i is likely to be a cheaper alternative in the new Realme 5 series – similar to Realme 3i in Realme 3 lineup. According to the certificiations, Realme 5i is set to come with dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Sporting model no RMX2030, Realme 5i will run on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

The latest reports come at a time when Realme is gearing up for the launch of its first truly wireless headphones, similar to Apple AirPods. Realme’s new device will be launched in India on December 17 alongside Realme XT 730G. Realme’s headphones are likely to come with touch sensitive controls for playback and volume adjustments. There could also be an Apple AirPods-like charging case.

As far as Realme XT 730G goes, it’s an updated version of the recently launched Realme XT. The new variant will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset.

