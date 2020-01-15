Realme 5i goes on first open sale today: Check price, specifications, and offers

tech

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 07:39 IST

Realme’s latest budget smartphone ‘Realme 5i’ will go on its first open sale today. Priced at Rs 8,999, the phone will be available on Flipkart and realme.com. The sale will begin at 12 PM.

Customers who purchase the phone from realme.com will be eligible for 10% Supercash worth Rs 1,000 through Mobikwik and Jio benefits worth Rs 7,550. In addition to that, customers who exchange their old smartphones will get an additional Rs 500 off as a part of the Cashify exchange offer.

On Flipkart, customers purchasing the phone through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will get an unlimited cashback of 5%. Axis Bank and debit card owners will get a 5% instant discount on EMIs. In addition to that, Axis Bank Buzz credit card owners will get 5% extra off on Realme 5i.

Realme 5i specifications

Realme 5i comes with a 6.5-inch mini-drop full screen display with a resolution of 1600x720-pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. Phone’s memory can be expanded up to 256GB further using a microSD card.

The smartphone sports a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel portrait sensor. On the front, Realme 5i has an 8-megapixel camera.

Realme 5i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm jack among others for connectivity. The phone runs on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1.