Realme 5i India launch date revealed: Key specifications confirmed

Realme 5i India launch date revealed: Key specifications confirmed

Realme 5i with four rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery is set to launch on January 9. Here are the key things to know about the new budget smartphone.

tech Updated: Jan 06, 2020 13:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme 5i is coming soon
Realme 5i is coming soon
         

Realme’s first smartphone in India this year is going to be the Realme 5i. The company on Monday announced it will launch the new smartphone on January 9. The phone will be available online via realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme 5i’s main highlight is going to be the battery capacity. According to a listing on Realme website, Realme 5i will house a 5,000mAh battery.

Just like other recent Realme phones, Realme 5i will sport a quad-camera setup on the back. The camera combination includes an ultra-wide-angle lens, primary lens, portrait lens, and macro lens.

Realme 5i is confirmed to come with a 6.5-inch display with a dewdrop notch on the front. The phone is also going to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. According to recent reports, Realme 5i is going to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB of RAM.

 

Realme 5i is likely to be a new and cheaper version of Realme 5. The smartphone was recently spotted on a Vietnam-based e-commerce website with a price tag of VND 4,290,000 (Rs. 13,000 approximately).

How to watch Realme 5i launch livestream

Realme will host an event on January 9 to unveil the new smartphone. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30PM IST. Realme will livestream the event on its social channels and realme.com.

tags
top news
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali Khan

