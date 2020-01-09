Realme 5i launched in India, priced at Rs 8,999: Check specs, features

tech

Realme on Thursday announced the launch of Realme 5i in India. Priced at Rs 8,999, Realme 5i (4GB, 64GB) will go on sale at 12 noon on January 15 via Flipkart and realme.com.

The company is also bundling offers from Mobikwik, Cashify, and Reliance Jio with the new budget smartphone. Customers buying the phone on realme.com will be eligible for 10% Supercash worth Rs 1,000 via Mobikwik, and benefits worth Rs 7,550 from Reliance Jio. Realme 5i is also available with a Cashify exchange offer with additional Rs 500 off on exchanging your old phone.

Realme 5i is available in Forest Green and Aqua Blue colour options.

Realme 5i specifications, features

Realme 5i comes with a 6.5-inch ‘mini-drop’ display with 89% screen-to-body ratio. The display has HD+ resolution and comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on Android-based ColorOS 6.1 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core processor.

Realme 5i comes with four rear cameras ( Realme )

The new Realme phone has 4GB of RAM and comes with 64GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. Realme 5i comes with a three-card slot which means users can use two SIM cards and one microSD card.

Realme 5i is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 720.1 hours of standby time, 9.4 hours of PUBG gaming, 44.1 hours of calls, 19.1 hours of YouTube streaming, and 32.5 hours of music playback. The phone ships with a 10W charging. Another highlight of the phone is that it supports reverse charging.

For photography, Realme 5i has four rear cameras. The combination includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, Realme 5i has an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone supports 4K video support along with 240 fps slow motion shooting and EIS.