Realme 5i’s latest leak reveals Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and more

tech

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 12:18 IST

Realme is working on a new budget smartphone. Dubbed as Realme 5i, the smartphone was recently spotted on India’s BIS and Wi-Fi Alliance certification platforms. The phone has now made another appearance on the web ahead of the official release.

Spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website, Realme 5i is set to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 4GB of RAM. The listing also reveals the smartphone will ship with Android Pie out-of-the-box. Bearing RMX2030 model number, Realme 5i scored 1,543 and 5,602 points in single and multi-core Geekbench 4 benchmarking tests respectively. The phone scored 314 and 1,389 points in Geekbench 5 tests.

Realme 5i has also been spotted on FPTShop, a Vietnam-based e-commerce website. The listing reveals the phone is priced at VND 4,290,000 (Rs. 13,000 approximately).

As the name implies, Realme 5i will be a cheaper version of the Realme 5 series, similar to the Realme 3i in the Realme 3 series. According to older reports, Realme 5i will come with dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

Apart from Realme 5i, the company is also working on a premium Realme X50 smartphone. Scheduled to launch in China on January 7, Realme X50 will be one of the first Realme phones to launch with 5G support in 2020.

Realme X50 is set to come with quad-rear cameras and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the front, it will have dual punch-hole cameras. According to reports, Realme X50 will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, a 4,500mAh battery, and VOOC 4.0 fast charge support.

The phone is rumored to come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The quad-camera setup will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it could have a 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensors.