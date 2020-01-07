Realme 5i to launch in India on January 9: 5 things you should know about it

tech

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:34 IST

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 5i in India on January 9. The phone has already been launched in Vietnam and very soon it will be available in India.

Realme 5i is the company’s first smartphone in India this year and it will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and realme.com. Ahead of its official launch, the company has confirmed a number of key details about the phone.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming Realme 5i so far:

-- Realme, via a list on Flipkart and its website, has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will pack a gigantic 5,000mAh battery.

-- It will come with a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a primary lens, a wide-angle lens, a portrait and a macro lens. Realme hasn’t shared the exact specifications of its camera lenses yet. However, the device launched in Vietnam today comes with a 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera setup at the back. We expect the phone to feature similar camera specifications in India.

-- The phone will come with a 6.5-inch mini-drop full screen display. To recall, Realme 5, which was launched in India last year, also comes with a similar display design. The company hasn’t revealed details about the phone’s front camera yet. But it is expected to come with an 8-megapixel camera in the front, which is the same as that available the device launched in Vietnam today.

-- The company has also confirmed that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor without talking the exact model number. But the Vietnam listing tells us that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 665 system-on-chip.

-- The Realme 5i will be the watered-down version of the Realme 5. It was unveiled in Vietnam at a starting price of VND 3,690,000 (Rs 11,500 approximately) for 3GB RAM and 32GB memory variant and VND 4,290,000 (Rs 13,500 approximately) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The price of the device in India is likely to be placed in the same range of Rs 10,000 and Rs 14,000.