Realme 5i to launch in India today: Here are the specs and expected price

tech

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 10:24 IST

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 5i in India today. The company has been teasing the phone from its social media handles for quite some time now and earlier this week, it launched the phone in Vietnam giving us a fair idea as to what we should expect from the Realme 5i when it is launched in India later today.

Notably, the phone is also listed on the Realme India website and Flipkart. The listing on the two websites tells us that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and it will be backed by a gigantic 5,000mAh battery. In addition to that, it would have a quad camera setup at the back consisting of an ultra wide angle lens, a primary lens, a portrait lens and a macro lens.

If you are excited about the upcoming Realme 5i, here is how you can watch the livestream of the launch event:

The launch event of the Realme 5i will begin at 12:30AM in India today. The company will be live streaming the event via its Facebook page and YouTube channel. Apart from that, viewers can also follow the launch event of the Realme 5i via a dedicated page on Flipkart.

Now, let’s talk about the expected specifications.

As I mentioned before, Realme has already launched the Realme 5i, which is a watered down version of the Realme 5, in Vietnam. The phone launched in the country comes with a 6.5-inch mini-drop display -- a feature that the company has already confirmed via a listing on its website and Flipkart. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor in its core and it runs on Android Pie based ColorOS 6. The phone is available in 3GB RAM + 32GB memory and 4GB RAM + 64GB memory variants. It has a quad rear camera setup (already confirmed) consisting of a 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel lens system. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera.

In India, the phone is expected to launch with similar specifications.

What about the price?

Realme 5i launched in Vietnam at a starting price of VND 3,690,000 (Rs 11,500 approximately) for 3GB RAM and 32GB memory variant and VND 4,290,000 (Rs 13,500 approximately) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. In India, Realme 5i should be available at a similar price.