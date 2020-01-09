Realme 5i vs Realme 5: What’s different in the new budget phone

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 16:23 IST

Realme on Thursday launched a new budget smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 8,999, Realme 5i is one of the cheapest phones in the market to offer a 5,000mAh battery. The new phone is a new variant of Realme 5, similar to how Realme launched Realme 3i as a part of Realme 3 series.

Realme 5 (3GB+32GB) is available in India for a starting price of Rs 8,999. The 4GB+64GB, and 4GB+128GB RAM variants of the phone are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Let’s take a closer look at the difference between Realme 5i and Realme 5 smartphones.

Design and display

The new smartphone is identical to the Realme 5. The phone has a glossy finish on the back while front has a notched display with 89% screen-to-body ratio. Realme 5i comes with a 6.5-inch ‘mini-drop’ HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Realme 5 also has a 6.5-inch ‘mini-drop’ HD+ display with the same 89% screen-to-body ratio.

Camera

Realme 5i features four rear cameras including 12-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel portrait sensor. On the front it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme 5 has the same rear camera configuration. On the front, however, it has a 13-megapixel camera.

Performance

Realme 5i is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 5 runs on the same Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core processor. The phone comes in 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB, and 4GB+128GB RAM and storage combinations. It also houses a 5,000mAh battery.

Takeaway,

Realme 5i and Realme 5 aren’t very different from each other. Realme 5, however, is available in different RAM and storage combinations. It’s also available with a higher 13-megapixel selfie camera.

