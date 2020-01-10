Realme 5i vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Vivo U10: Price, specs compared

tech

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 15:53 IST

Realme’s latest budget smartphone in India comes with a quad camera setup, notched display and a massive battery. Realme 5i will go on sale in India on January 15. The smartphone succeeds the Realme 5 and is quite identical to it.

Realme 5i competes with a few contenders in this price segment which is also one of the most popular in India. The smartphone offers promising specs in this price range. We take a look at how Realme 5i competes with Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Vivo U10.

Design, display

All three companies offer similar designs on their smartphones. There isn’t much to differ than slight changes at the rear. Up front all three look the same with its notched displays. Realme 5i comes in two colour options of ‘Aqua Blue’ and ‘Forest Green’. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with Gorilla Glass on top.

Redmi Note 8 has a slightly smaller 6.3-inch display but with full HD+ resolution. The smartphone is available in four colours of blue, white, black and purple. Like the Realme 5i, Vivo U10 also offers HD+ resolution on its 6.35-inch screen. As for the Vivo U10, it has two colour options of black and blue.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. ( Xiaomi )

Performance

Realme 5i is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Redmi Note 8 also comes with the same Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also has a USB Type-C port.

Vivo U10 comes with Snapdragon 665 processor and a 5,000mAh battery, The smartphone also has support for 18W fast charging. It offers up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. On the software front, all three phones run Android 9 with their custom OS on top.

Camera

Realme 5i boasts a quad camera setup at the rear with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies there’s an 8-megapixel camera up front.

Redmi Note 8 leads in the camera department with a 48-megapixel quad camera setup. It also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Its selfie snapper is also a 13-megapixel camera.

Vivo U10 has a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera up front for selfies.

Price

Of all the three, Vivo U10 has the lowest price tag of Rs 8,940 but with this you get 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Vivo U10 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,990. Realme 5i is available in only one variant of 4GB+64GB which retails at Rs 8,999. Redmi Note 8 is priced slightly higher at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant.

Summing up

Realme 5i is surely a tempting offer especially for its price as compared to Vivo U10 and Redmi Note 8. But if you’re willing to increase your budget by Rs 1,000 you can go for the Redmi Note 8 which has a better camera, display and fast charging.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)