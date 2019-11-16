Realme 5s to launch with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 655 processor

tech

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:22 IST

Realme is scheduled to launch two new smartphones in India on November 20. Realme X2 Pro has already made its debut in China while the Realme 5s will be a new budget offering from the company. New details have been teased for the Realme 5s confirming its display, processor and battery.

The Flipkart teaser page for Realme 5s has been updated with new details for the smartphone. Realme 5s will feature a 6.51-inch HD display with a notch on top. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 655 processor. Realme 5s will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. The highlight of Realme 5s as confirmed in the previous teaser is its quad camera setup.

Realme 5s will feature a 48MP quad camera. The other three cameras will wide-angle lens, macro sensor and a depth sensor. In terms of design, Realme 5s looks similar to its predecessor Realme 5 with its ‘crystal design’ and a rear fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has been displayed in a bright red colour so far. The only major upgrade on the Realme 5s from Realme 5 appears to be the camera specs. Realme 5 also has a quad-camera setup of 12MP+8MP+8MP+2MP sensors.

Rest of the specifications for Realme 5 include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. It is available in India at Rs 8,999 and comes in three storage variants with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

Realme X2 Pro will be the latest flagship smartphone from Realme which will also launch on the same day. The smartphone packs flagship features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 90Hz display and a 64MP qua camera. Realme X2 Pro also packs a 4,000mAh battery.