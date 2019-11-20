Realme 5s with 48MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications, features

tech

Realme on Wednesday announced the launch of a new mid-range phone in India. Called Realme 5s, the new smartphone is the latest addition to the Realme 5 series. The new smartphone is set to compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7S.

Realme 5S comes in Crystal Red, Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour options. Realme 5S 4GB, 64GB model is priced at Rs 9,999. The 4GB, 128GB will be available for Rs 10,999. The first sale of the phone will take place on November 29.

Realme 5s full specifications, features

Realme 5s comes with a 6.5-inch notched display with HD resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor. Realme 5S comes in 4GB and 64GB and 4GB and 128GB RAM and storage variants. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD slot.

Realme 5S also comes with four rear cameras. The setup includes 48-megapixel primary sensor (Samsung GM1), 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel portrait sensor. On the front, Realme 5S has a 13-megapixel camera.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, but has microUSB port at the base. Realme 5S comes with splash proof coating. It supports full slot to accommodate dual nano SIMs and microSD card. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie.

Vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S is currently available online for a starting price of Rs 9,999. The smartphone also has a 48-megapixel rear camera. Unlike the new Redmi Note 8 Pro, it has just two sensors at the back -48-megapixel and 5-megapixel. For selfies, Redmi Note 7S has a 13-megapixel sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 3GB, 32GB and 4GB and 64GB RAM and storage. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch full HD+ dot notch display.