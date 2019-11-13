Realme 5s with 48MP quad camera to launch on November 20

tech

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 13:46 IST

Realme has started teasing a new budget smartphone ‘Realme 5s’ on Flipkart. Realme 5s will be Flipkart exclusive and it will launch on November 20, the same day as the Realme X2 Pro.

The teaser on Flipkart confirms Realme 5s will feature a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Details on the remaining three sensors aren’t revealed as yet but we can expect a wide-angle lens, macro sensor and a depth sensor. In terms of design Realme 5s carries the same look as its predecessor Realme 5. The smartphone will feature a ‘crystal design’ with a rear fingerprint sensor. It will also feature a notch up front.

Realme 5 also houses a quad camera setup with a configuration of 12MP+8MP+8MP+2MP and a 13MP front camera. It comes with a 6.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and a 5,000mAh battery. Realme 5 is available in three storage variants offering up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the software front, it runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9. The smartphone is available in India at Rs 8,999.

Realme will also launch the X2 Pro along with the Realme 5s on November 20. First unveiled in China, Realme X2 Pro is the company’s first phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 25GB built-in storage. Realme X2 Pro also has a 90Hz display which could make it the most affordable phone with this feature. It also features a 64MP quad camera and packs a 4,000mAh battery.