Realme 6, 6 Pro and Realme fitness band launched in India

tech

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 14:31 IST

Realme on Thursday launched its new Realme 6 series smartphones and its first fitness band. Realme also announced the availability of the Realme Link app which will be the hub for the company’s IoT products.

Realme 6 is the successor to the Realme 5 Pro, while the Realme 6 Pro is an upgrade over the Realme X. Realme has opted for a new design on the Realme 6 series with punch-hole cameras. Both phones also come with side-mounted fingerprint sensors, are splash resistant and run Realme UI out-of-the-box.

Realme 6, 6 Pro prices

Realme 6 starts at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Realme 6 with 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. The first sale for Realme 6 will take place on March 11 via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme 6 comes in two colour options of ‘Comet White’ and ‘Comet Blue’.

Realme 6 Pro also comes in three storage variants with the 8GB+128GB one priced at Rs 18,999. Realme 6 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,999. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 16,999. Realme 6 Pro will be available later on March 13 through Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme 6 Pro will be available in two colour options of ‘Lightning Blue’ and ‘Lightning Orange’.

Realme Band

Realme’s first fitness band can be purchased starting today from 2:00 pm via Realme.com. Realme Band is priced at Rs 1,499 and it comes in three colour options of black, yellow and green. Realme’s fitness band has a 0.96-inch colour display, single button for navigating and 5 dial faces. Realme said it will release more dial faces in the future.

Realme band supports nine sport modes like yoga, running, walking, cricket. It also has a real-time heart rate monitor, 24/7 sleep tracker, idle alert and reminder to drink water. The fitness band shows notifications for calls, SMS and apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube. Users can also reject calls from the band itself.

Realme’s first fitness band launches in India. ( HT Photo )

There’s no external charger for the Realme band and users can simply plug it to a power bank or wall mounted adapter.No charger needed. The fitness band also has IP68 rating for water resistance.

Realme 6 Pro specifications

Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The smartphone packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Realme 6 Pro also comes with ISRO’s NavIC tech out-of-the-box.

In the photography department, Realme 6 Pro sports a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a macro lens. The smartphone offers dual selfie cameras with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens.

Realme 6 specifications

Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G90T chipset. Realme 6 is equipped with a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

For photography, Realme 6 sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the rear it has a quad-camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens.