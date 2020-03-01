Realme 6, 6 Pro smartphone prices leaks ahead of launch

tech

Realme has already started teasing its Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones to users across social media. Although some of the specs are teased already, prices are something that is still a secret. However, one of the Indian blogs named the Unbiased Blog seems to have some leads on this. It has been revealed that while the Realme 6 Pro price may begin from Rs 13,999, the less powerful Realme 6 could be priced at Rs 9,999 for the base model.

If you remember, this pricing is similar to that of the Realme 5 and the 5 Pro when the two smartphones were launched. Now you can get the handset for as low as Rs 11,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. Since the prices mentioned by the blog is not the final one, people should take it with a pinch of salt.

Realme 6 and 6 Pro. ( The Unbiased Blog )

In addition to the pricing, the blog has also posted a render of the smartphones, showing the front sides. The render does reveal the two handsets to feature a punch hole display. While the larger screen smartphone is seen with a single punch hole cutout, the smaller smartphone placed at the front is seen with dual punch hole cutouts.

As per the previous rumours and teasers, the Realme 6 Pro is expected to feature a 90Hz FHD+ screen and it may come with 30W flash charge tech. Also rumoured are quad camera setup that includes 64MP rear sensors. The device is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. As for Realme 6, the smartphone is also expected feature a 90Hz screen with multi-cam support at the back. The details have not been revealed it.