Home / Tech / Realme 6 goes on first sale on March 11, price starts at Rs 12,999

Realme 6 goes on first sale on March 11, price starts at Rs 12,999

Realme is also offering a flat Rs 750 off on purchasing Realme 6 using ICICI Bank credit cards on Flipkart.

tech Updated: Mar 10, 2020 15:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme 6 goes on first sale tomorrow
Realme 6 goes on first sale tomorrow(Realme )
         

Realme’s latest smartphone ‘Realme 6will go on sale for the first time tomorrow via realme.com and flipkart.com. Customers can also purchase the phone offline as well. The sale begins at 12noon.

Realme 6: Price, offers

Realme 6 is available in three variants – 4GB and 64GB, 6GB and 128GB, and 8GB and 128GB. The three models are priced at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 15,999 respectively. Realme is also offering a flat Rs 750 off on purchasing the phone using ICICI Bank credit cards on Flipkart. The phone comes in Comet White and Comet Blue colour options.

Realme 6: Full specifications

Realme 6 comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display. The screen comes with 90Hz refresh rate, making it one of the most affordable phones to offer such high display refresh rate. Powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor, it comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of RAM. It runs on a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

For photography, Realme comes with four rear cameras. The configuration includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Realme 6 runs on Android 10-based Realme UI.

