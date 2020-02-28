Realme 6 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Android 10, 8GB RAM

tech

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 13:19 IST

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones are scheduled to launch in India next week. The company has already teased the design and some specs of its new phones. Realme 6 Pro has also shown up on benchmarking website, Geekbench. The listing reveals a few more details on the upcoming Realme phone.

On Geekbench, Realme 6 Pro is listed with Android 10, Qualcomm octa-core processor clocked at 1.80GHz. The smartphone is also listed with 8GB of RAM. All these details are new for the Realme 6 Pro and haven’t been teased as yet. The model number on Geekbench is ‘RMX2061’ which is believed to be the Realme 3 Pro’s according to a previous IMDA certification.

Realme has confirmed the Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 will feature punch-hole displays. Realme 6 will have a single punch-hole camera, while the ‘Pro’ version will feature two punch-hole cameras. The Realme 6 series will also offer a 90Hz FHD+ display which is quite a feat considering the phones will be priced in the budget segment. The new Realme phones are also confirmed to support 30W fast charging.

The teaser page for Realme 6 series on Flipkart also confirms a 64-megapixel quad camera setup. The configuration will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra wide angle sensor, a telephoto lens and an ultra macro lens.

Realme will launch its new phones in India on March 5. The Realme 6 series is expected to come with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro.