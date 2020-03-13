Realme 6 Pro to go on sale today via online, offline platforms

tech

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 10:56 IST

Realme launched its new Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones in India last week. Realme 6 Pro which is the high-end version of the two will go on its first sale today. The sale will take place online and offline at the same time.

Realme 6 Pro will be available on Realme.com and Flipkart starting today at 12:00 noon. The smartphone will go on sale via preferred offline partners as well. As a launch offer, consumers can get Rs 1,000 instant discount on Axis Bank credit cards, debit cards and EMI transactions.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 16,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The mid-tier variant of Realme 6 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,999. It also comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which carries a price tag of Rs 18,999.

Realme 6 Pro specifications

Realme 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Realme 6 Pro also comes with ISRO’s NavIC tech out-of-the-box.

For photography, Realme 6 Pro sports a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a macro lens. The smartphone has a dual selfie camera setup up front featuring a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens.