e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Realme 6 Pro to go on sale today via online, offline platforms

Realme 6 Pro to go on sale today via online, offline platforms

Realme 6 Pro’s first sale will take place today at 12 noon. The smartphone will be available via online and offline platforms.

tech Updated: Mar 13, 2020 10:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme 6 Pro sale to take place today.
Realme 6 Pro sale to take place today.(HT Photo)
         

Realme launched its new Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones in India last week. Realme 6 Pro which is the high-end version of the two will go on its first sale today. The sale will take place online and offline at the same time.

Realme 6 Pro will be available on Realme.com and Flipkart starting today at 12:00 noon. The smartphone will go on sale via preferred offline partners as well. As a launch offer, consumers can get Rs 1,000 instant discount on Axis Bank credit cards, debit cards and EMI transactions.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 16,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The mid-tier variant of Realme 6 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,999. It also comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which carries a price tag of Rs 18,999.

Realme 6 Pro specifications

Realme 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Realme 6 Pro also comes with ISRO’s NavIC tech out-of-the-box.

For photography, Realme 6 Pro sports a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a macro lens. The smartphone has a dual selfie camera setup up front featuring a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens.

tags
top news
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
Sensex, Nifty recover partially as markets reopen after 45 minutes halt
Sensex, Nifty recover partially as markets reopen after 45 minutes halt
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus forces one of world’s biggest sportscar maker to shut factory
Coronavirus forces one of world’s biggest sportscar maker to shut factory
LIVE| Nepal scraps climbing permits for Mt. Everest amid covid-19 outbreak
LIVE| Nepal scraps climbing permits for Mt. Everest amid covid-19 outbreak
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranDonald TrumpCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus Impact

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech