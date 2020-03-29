e-paper
Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro get HD support for Netflix with new update

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro get HD support for Netflix with new update

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will soon get support for the HD streaming for Amazon Prime Video.

tech Updated: Mar 29, 2020 15:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme 6 and 6 Pro smartphones were launched in India earlier this month.
Realme 6 and 6 Pro smartphones were launched in India earlier this month.(HT Photo)
         

Realme 6 users can now stream Netflix in HD resolution. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the company is rolling out a new software update (OTA) for Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro users to bring the new feature.

Realme also clarified that the HD resolution for Amazon Prime will be enabled soon. As pointed out by GSMArena, Realme India’s CMO Francis Wang had earlier said that the full HD streaming wasn’t available on the Realme 6 as it ran on MediaTek Helio G90T processor.

It’s worth noting that Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are Widevine L1 certified.

According to Realme’s changelog, the update “fixed the flash screen issue after using partial applications to play HD video.” It also brings the latest Android security patch (March, 2020).

 

Just to recap, Realme 6 Pro launched in India earlier this month for a starting price of Rs 16,999. The phone has a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Realme 6 Pro features four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a macro lens. It has two selfie cameras including 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. The phone also has the NavIC navigation technology.

