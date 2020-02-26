e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro with 64MP quad camera, 90Hz display to launch in India next week

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro with 64MP quad camera, 90Hz display to launch in India next week

Realme has teased some more features like punch-hole displays and 30W fast charging.

tech Updated: Feb 26, 2020 15:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme has also roped in Salman Khan as its brand ambassador.
Realme has also roped in Salman Khan as its brand ambassador.(Realme)
         

Realme has announced the launch date for its new smartphones in India. This comes just a day after CEO Madhav Sheth teased the Realme 6. Joining this will be the Realme 6 Pro both of which will launch in India next week.

Along with the launch announcement, Realme has also teased some features of its upcoming smartphones. There’s also a teaser page for the Realme 6 series on Flipkart. The new Realme phones will feature a 64-megapixel AI quad camera setup at the rear. The combination will be a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide angle lens, a telephoto lens and an ultra macro lens.

Realme is also ditching the notch for punch-hole displays. Going by the teasers, the Realme 6 will have a single punch-hole camera while the ‘Pro’ version will house two punch-hole selfie cameras. The Realme 6 series will also offer 90Hz FHD+ display which is quite interesting considering the phones will most likely fall in the budget category. Realme has also confirmed its new phones will come with support for 30W fast charging.

 

Leaks also suggest the Realme 6 series will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. The smartphones are also said to run on Android 10 out-of-the-box. In related news, Realme has also roped in Bollywood actor Salman Khan as its new brand ambassador.

The new Realme phones are expected to compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 series in India. Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are scheduled to launch in India on March 5.

tags
top news
‘Highest functionary must reach out to victims of violence’: Delhi High Court
‘Highest functionary must reach out to victims of violence’: Delhi High Court
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
Peace central to our ethos, tweets PM on Delhi violence, appeals for calm
Peace central to our ethos, tweets PM on Delhi violence, appeals for calm
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Stop insulting me, show some respect’ : Miandad on TV broadcast - WATCH
‘Stop insulting me, show some respect’ : Miandad on TV broadcast - WATCH
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios BS 6 variant launched at starting price of ₹7.68 Lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios BS 6 variant launched at starting price of ₹7.68 Lakh
iPhone 9 is coming soon, and here’s why it matters to Apple, users
iPhone 9 is coming soon, and here’s why it matters to Apple, users
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech