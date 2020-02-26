Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro with 64MP quad camera, 90Hz display to launch in India next week

tech

Realme has announced the launch date for its new smartphones in India. This comes just a day after CEO Madhav Sheth teased the Realme 6. Joining this will be the Realme 6 Pro both of which will launch in India next week.

Along with the launch announcement, Realme has also teased some features of its upcoming smartphones. There’s also a teaser page for the Realme 6 series on Flipkart. The new Realme phones will feature a 64-megapixel AI quad camera setup at the rear. The combination will be a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide angle lens, a telephoto lens and an ultra macro lens.

Realme is also ditching the notch for punch-hole displays. Going by the teasers, the Realme 6 will have a single punch-hole camera while the ‘Pro’ version will house two punch-hole selfie cameras. The Realme 6 series will also offer 90Hz FHD+ display which is quite interesting considering the phones will most likely fall in the budget category. Realme has also confirmed its new phones will come with support for 30W fast charging.

Leaks also suggest the Realme 6 series will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. The smartphones are also said to run on Android 10 out-of-the-box. In related news, Realme has also roped in Bollywood actor Salman Khan as its new brand ambassador.

The new Realme phones are expected to compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 series in India. Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are scheduled to launch in India on March 5.