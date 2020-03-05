Realme 6 series, Realme band launching today in India

tech

Realme cancelled the physical event for its new products scheduled to launch later today. The launch will still go ahead as planned through an online conference. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro and Realme band will be unveiled today.

Realme’s launch event is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM and interested users can watch it live through this link. Alternatively, users can also follow Realme’s social media channels for live updates. Ahead of the launch, Realme has been teasing its new products revealing some features and design as well.

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will feature punch-hole camera displays. Realme 6 will have a single selfie camera, while the Realme 6 Pro will come with dual selfie cameras. The Realme 6 series will also come with 90Hz refresh rate on FHD+ display. Realme has also confirmed its new phones will come with support for 30W fast charging.

As for Realme’s first fitness band, it will be available in three colour options of yellow, black and green. The Realme band will feature a colour display, heart rate monitor and also display the number of steps taken by the user. Realme’s fitness band also looks quite similar to the Honor Band 5.

Realme also announced the sale details for its fitness band. It will be available for purchase on March 5 itself between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm. Realme is calling this the “Hate-to-wait” sale for its upcoming fitness band. This will be the first product from Realme’s lineup of smart products it plans to launch soon including a smart watch, smart screen, smart speaker and smart earphones. Realme had teased its upcoming smart products in a teaser video during the Realme X50 Pro launch.