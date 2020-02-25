e-paper
Home / Tech / Realme 6 with 64MP quad camera to launch in India soon

Realme 6 with 64MP quad camera to launch in India soon

Realme 6 is expected to launch in India soon according to a new tweet by CEO Madhav Sheth. Realme is also reportedly working on Realme 6i.

tech Updated: Feb 25, 2020 18:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme 6 will be an upgrade over the Realme 5 series.
Realme is expected to launch upgrades to its Realme 5 series soon. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth just teased the Realme 6 smartphone while photos of the Realme 6i were reportedly spotted on the FCC’s website.

Sheth posted a photo on Twitter with Bollywood actor Salman Khan teasing a new Realme phone. The photo’s watermark mentions Realme 6 and also confirms it will feature a 64-megapixel quad camera setup. Realme 6 will succeed the Realme 5. The smartphone already looks like a major upgrade over the Realme 5 with a 64MP quad camera.

Realme 6 is also expected to come with a MediaTek Helio G90T processor and run on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is also rumoured to sport a punch-hole display instead of the notch.

 

Coming to the Realme 6i, the smartphone appeared on the FCC site with images of the phone. The rear cameras on the Realme 6i are placed on the top left corner of the phone along with a fingerprint sensor. There’s also a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. The phone’s charger is also seen with 18W fast charging support. The FCC listing also reveals ColorOS 7.0 and a 5,000mAh battery for the Realme 6i.

There’s currently no word on when the new Realme phones will launch. With the Realme 6 already teased the launch seems imminent. The Realme 6i could take some time since the company launched the Realme 5i just last month.

