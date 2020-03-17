Realme 6i with Helio G80 chipset, 5,000mAh battery launched

tech

Realme on Tuesday launched a new smartphone, Realme 6i. The smartphone was launched in Myanmar and it will be available in this market first. Realme 6i is the first phone to come with MediaTek’s Helio G80 chipset.

Realme 6i is priced at KS 249,900 (R 13,000 approx) for the base model with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. Realme 6i also comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which is priced at KS 299,900 (Rs 15,800 approx) 4GB RAM 128GB storage. The first sale for the Realme 6i will take place on March 29. There’s no word on the phone launching in other markets as yet.

Realme 6i will be available in two colour options of ‘White Milk’ and ‘Green Tea’. The smartphone has been design by “” who came up with the garlic and onion variants of Realme X. Realme 6i also has a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

Realme 6i specifications

Realme 6i features a 6.5-inch display with a notch on top. Realme 6i runs on the Helio G80 chipset which packs a ‘HyperEngine’ game technology for boosted performance while gaming. On the software front, it runs Realme UI based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

For photography, Realme 6i houses a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a portrait lens, macro lens and an ultra wide angle lens. There’s a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. The smartphone comes with features like portrait mode, night mode and AI beauty.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Realme 6i also supports reverse charging and has a USB Type-C port.