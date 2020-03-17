Realme 6i with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset to launch today

tech

Realme will launch a new budget smartphone today from its Realme 6 series. The company recently launched the Realme 6 and 6 Pro, and it is now going to unveil the Realme 6i. This smartphone will also be the first to launch with MediaTek’s Helio G80 processor.

Realme 6i launch will however not take place in India. The launch event has been scheduled for 3:00 pm MMT in Myanmar. The launch event is expected to be livestreamed on Realme Myanmar’s Facebook page and it will start at 2:00 pm IST in India. There’s no word as yet on whether Realme 6i will be launched in other markets including India. Realme 6i has been teased in the past few days revealing some of its key specifications.

The smartphone will run on MediaTek’s Helio G80 chipset which uses the company’s ‘HyperEngine’ game technology for a better gaming performance. It packs two Cortex-A75 CPUs clocked at 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 processors. The chipset is also equipped with Mali-G52 GPU for graphics.

Realme 6i is also confirmed to sport a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Up front, the smartphone will house a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Realme also revealed its upcoming phone will house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In addition to this, Realme 6i was spotted on Geekbench with more specs out for the phone. It was listed with 4GB of RAM which would presumably be one of the variants. The smartphone could run ColorOS 7.0 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. More likely features on the Realme 6i include USB Type-c port for charging, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and NFC.