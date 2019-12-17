e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Tech / Realme aims to be a tech lifestyle brand in 2020: CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme aims to be a tech lifestyle brand in 2020: CEO Madhav Sheth

Sheth claims Realme is now the second-largest online smartphone brand and the fourth-largest smartphone brand (overall) in India.

tech Updated: Dec 17, 2019 17:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Realme today launched Buds Air, Realme X2 and Realme Paysa
Realme today launched Buds Air, Realme X2 and Realme Paysa(Realme )
         

With an aim to break the notion of just being a smartphone player, Realme which entered India last year aspires to be a tech lifestyle company next year, as it forays into the fintech segment with Internet of Things (IoT) products in the pipeline, a top company executive said here on Tuesday.

“We are in line with our outlook of being a tech lifestyle company targeted towards the millennials. We will build a new ‘Realme tech and lifestyle ecosystem’ with our own software experience. We’ll start from Realme ‘PaySa’ -- our venture in the fintech segment and Realme user interface (UI) as well,” Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, told IANS.

“With the Buds wireless and Air series, we are aiming to become a tech lifestyle brand in 2020. We are especially focusing on introducing IoT-based products in the coming year which will include audio and wearables,” Sheth added.

The company is also mulling to launch its offline-only series which will ensure that buyers can get the touch, feel and aesthetics of Realme’s line up of products.

According to Sheth, the company currently has a monthly production capacity of 3.5 million handset units in India.

“We are in line to achieve 15 million customers by year-end and targeting to double this figure by next year. We will also introduce new offline-only series for consumers in India,” Sheth noted.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the smartphone player rose from 6 per cent market share in Q1 of 2019 to 14.3 per cent market share at the end of Q3, 2019.

According to Sheth, Realme is now the second-largest online mobile phone brand and the fourth-largest smartphone brand (overall) in India.

Taking a dig at close rivals like Xiaomi, the Realme CEO said: “It is exciting to see that we are giving tough competition to others and offering more options to our consumers”.

The Chinese handset maker introduced Realme X2 smartphone which features 4,000mAh battery and comes equipped with low-voltage and high-current proprietary 30W VOOC flash charge 4.0.

The smartphone player also launched its first true wireless earphones -- the Realme Buds Air -- that sports 12mm dynamic bass boost driver.

tags
top news
In rejecting Pak condemnation of citizenship law, India messages 2 suggestions
In rejecting Pak condemnation of citizenship law, India messages 2 suggestions
‘Govt shutting down people’s voices’: Sonia Gandhi on police swoop on Jamia
‘Govt shutting down people’s voices’: Sonia Gandhi on police swoop on Jamia
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech