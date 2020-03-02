e-paper
Realme band key features revealed ahead of launch

Realme band is listed to come with sleep tracking and real-time heart-rate monitoring as well as nine sports modes - biking, running, walking, hiking, climbing, yoga, fitness, spinning, and even cricket.

tech Updated: Mar 02, 2020 11:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Realme band to launch on March 5
Realme band to launch on March 5(Realme )
         

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is all set to launch its first fitness band on March 5 along with alongside the Realme 6-series smartphones and now ahead of launch the company has updated its teaser page of fitness band to reveal more features ahead of the launch.

According to teaser page, Realme band will feature a colour screen which will display notifications for calls, messages and alarms.

The Realme band is listed to come with sleep tracking and real-time heart-rate monitoring as well as nine sports modes - biking, running, walking, hiking, climbing, yoga, fitness, spinning, and even cricket. The company says that the cricket mode is especially made for India. The band will also have IP68 water resistance ceritifcation and come with a USB-A connector.

ALSO READ: Realme 6, 6 Pro smartphone prices leaks ahead of launch

The Realme fitness band will take on Xiaomi’s Mi Band series as well as Honor and Huawei’s own fitness trackers.

Additionally, Realme was expected to unveil its smart TV on February 24 in Barcelona, Spain but with Mobile World Congress cancelled we don’t have a global launch date but now in an interview on YouTube, Realme’s Indian CEO Madhav Sheth revealed the smart TVs will arrive in India in Q2 2020.

