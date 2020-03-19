Realme begins ‘Realme Days’ sale today: Check out all offers and discounts on smartphones

tech

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 07:22 IST

Smartphone maker Realme is starting its ‘Realme Days’ sale from today till March 22nd. The sale is taking place on Realme’s own website and partner websites – Flipkart, Amazon and TataQliq.

As a part of the sale, the company will be giving heavy discounts on several smartphones. The list of smartphones included in the sales are Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro and more. Also, Realme 6 will go on open sale and will be available on websites throughout the entire offer.

Realme is offering additional discounts to consumers who are buying new Realme smartphones in exchange for the old one. These offers range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 and are available on the Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro handsets. This means that customers can buy the Realme X2 (4GB+64GB) in exchange for an old device for Rs 14,999. This offer is on handsets variants as well and is Flipkart exclusive. Customers will also be able to avail a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit cards & EMI Transactions on Flipkart.

Also read: Realme 6i with Helio G80 chipset, 5,000mAh battery launched

For Realme 5 and 5 Pro models, customers can get 5 Pro (across variants) at Rs 1,000 off on Realme, Flipkart, Amazon and TataCliq. There are additional prepaid offers worth Rs 1000 on the 5 Pro’s 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB variants on the company website and Flipkart. Realme 5 variants will be available at Rs 500 off.

The Realme XT and Realme X will have discounts of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively on Flipkart, Amazon and TataCliq websites.