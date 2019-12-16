Realme Buds Air India launch tomorrow: Key things to know to about AirPods alternative

tech

Realme will unveil its first true wireless earbuds in India on December 17. Called Buds Air, Realme’s wireless earbuds are said to be cheaper alternative to Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds among others. Ahead of the official launch, a few key features and likely pricing have surfaced online.

Pricing and availability

Realme Buds Air will be available online via Flipkart and Realme.com starting 2PM on December 17. Realme has introduced a new “hate-to-wait” sale for the new wearable. The device is already listed on Realme’s website where customers can win Rs 400 coupon for Realme Buds Air. Under the scheme, users can either register for the “notify” and share the activity to win the coupon or buy a new Realme device (select handsets) between December 9 and December 16 to get the coupon. Realme hasn’t officially disclosed the price of the wireless earbuds but reports suggest it will under Rs 5,000.

Wireless charging

Realme’s Buds Air case will support wireless charging. This will make Realme’s Buds Air one of the cheapest pair of earbuds to support wireless charging. Unlike Apple AirPods, you won’t need a separate wireless charging compatible case.

Design

Realme Buds Air looks identical to Apple AirPods. The device, however, comes in more colour options such as yellow. As far as the charging case goes, it’s quite compact. The case comes with a USB Type-C port and a physical button (for pairing). There’s also an LED indicator on the charging case.

Features

Realme Buds Air supports pairing via Bluetooth. The earbuds come with a wear detection feature which enables the device to automatically recognise when you’re using it. For instance, music will automatically pause when you remove the earbud.

Realme Buds Air features touch controls as well. For instance, you can long tap to activate the Google Assistant (on Android). You can also use the touch controls to play or pause music or move to the next track.

Realme’s Buds Air also features a low latency gaming mode. As the name implies, the feature ensures seamless audio experience when you’re playing a game.