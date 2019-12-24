e-paper
Realme Buds Air is going to be available on a flash sale at 12 PM, brace yourselves

Realme launched their truly wireless earbuds last week alongside Realme X2 and Realme Paysa

Dec 24, 2019 11:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Realme buds come with wireless charging support and a 10W Qi wireless charger. They are supposed to last you about three hours of playback time and LED lights to indicate charge levels.
The Realme buds come with wireless charging support and a 10W Qi wireless charger. They are supposed to last you about three hours of playback time and LED lights to indicate charge levels.(Realme)
         

The Realme Buds Air are all set to go on a flash sale today at noon and if you are interested in picking up a pair for yourself, this is a very good time.

But before you do so, here’s our review. This should help you decide whether you want to buy it or not.

However, here are all the details anyway, just in case you want to make a quicker call.

The Realme Buds Air is available for Rs 3,999 and can be picked up in three colours – white, yellow and black. All three colours should be available today. Flipkart currently only shows the white buds, so you might want to head over to the Realme website for the other colours.

Design-wise, the Realme Buds Air look very similar to the Apple AirPods, but that they cost more than half the amount you would be throwing away for the AirPods should be quite a deciding factor.

The Realme buds come with wireless charging support and a 10W Qi wireless charger. They are supposed to last you about three hours of playback time and LED lights to indicate charge levels.

The case offers 15 hours of additional battery backup and features a USB Type-C at the bottom along with support for 10W wireless charging.

The buds support touch controls and you can just double-tap to play/pause music. There is also comes with a noise cancellation feature, and a dedicated ‘gaming mode’ which you can enter by touching both the buds at the same time for two seconds.

The Buds Air uses Google’s fast pair technology on Android and come with a custom R1 chip. It also has an LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm and 12mm audio drivers. Realme has also added a Dynamic Bass Boost solution to improve bass reproduction.

