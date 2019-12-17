Realme Buds Air launched in India, takes on Apple AirPods: Price, key features

tech

Realme’s first true wireless earbuds, Buds Air, have finally launched in India. Bearing uncanny resemblance to Apple AirPods, Realme Buds Air costs much lower at Rs 3,999 . The wireless earbuds will go on sale at 2PM via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme Buds Air is available in black, white and yellow colour options.

Realme Buds Air is also one of the cheapest wireless earbuds to come with wireless charging support. The company will soon launch a 10W Qi compatible wireless charger which will be available separately. The wearable is said to deliver a total of 17 hours of music playback. Realme Buds Air is powered by a custom R1 chip with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The wearable comes with a real-time dual-channel transmission. The bigger feature, however, is the low-latency mode which is claimed to reduce latency by 51% when you’re playing a game.

Top features of Realme Buds Air ( Realme )

The wireless earbuds sport a 12mm sound unit along with multi-layer composite diaphragm. The wearable also features an ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation technology) ensuring clear audio when taking a call in noisy environment. Another highlight of Realme Buds Air is the wear detection which allows the device to automatically recognise when you’ve plugged in the earbuds.

There are touch controls on the Realme Buds Air as well. The feature allows users to answer / end calls, switch music, and activate gaming mode. For instance, you can use double click to answer a call or play or pause music playback. Similarly, you can triple tap to skip to the next track. A long press on one side will trigger Google Assistant or end or decline a call. When you long tap on both sides, you enter or exit the Gaming mode.