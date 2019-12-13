Realme Buds Air price and specs leak before December 17 launch: Here’s what you can look forward to

tech

Realme is all set to launch the Realme Buds Air, the company’s first truly wireless ear buds, on December 17 along with the Realme X2. The company has been teasing the buds for a while now in an attempt to keep the hype going.

Given that they intend to compete with the likes of the Apple AirPods, the fact that they look identical notwithstanding, the Realme Buds Air is being placed as a more affordable alternative to the Rs 10,000 plus Apple offerings. The Realme Buds Air are supposedly coming with a proprietary R1 SoC which makes them Realme’s player to contend against Apple’s AirPods 2 that run on the Apple H1 chip. They are also supposed to deliver almost 17-hours of playtime on a single charge.

Now, a whole report has surfaced online that gives us pretty much all the information one could need regarding these buds.

Price

The Realme Buds Air are expected to be priced at Rs 4,999. This information comes from a post on Flipkart that has since been pulled down.

Specs and features

The list online reveals that the earbuds have dual microphones and electronic noise cancellation tech to reduce ambient noise. Then there are the 12mm drivers with Bass Boost support.

They are also, according to the list, coming with features like wear detection, touch control, and a low latency gaming mode. Also, they are supposed to have USB Type-C port for charging and 17 hours of battery life -- a few hours lesser than the 24-hour battery life claim on the AirPods.

We already know that the earbuds are coming in three colours – yellow, black and white.

The Realme Buds Air are expected to come with Bluetooth v5.0 and with wireless charging support. The latter was teased by CEO Madhav Sheth just yesterday.

