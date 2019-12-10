Realme Buds Air price revealed ahead of December 17 launch, to be available on Flipkart

tech

We know that Realme’s wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds Air, is going to launch on December 17 along with the Realme X2. While we must wait to learn about the price of the smartphone, a Flipkart post (that has since been pulled down) has given us a peek into what the Buds Air might be priced at.

According to the Flipkart post, the Realme Buds Air is going to be priced at Rs 4,999.

As a build-up to December 17, Realme has made a dedicated product page for the Buds Air on its website and they are also giving away a coupon worth Rs 400 what you can use when you buy it. The coupon will be sent directly to your account on December 17.

The Buds Air look uncannily similar to the Apple AirPods and will be launched in three colours – black, white and yellow. The wireless buds will come with built-in voice assistant, one-touch access to Google Assistant and touch controls. They will support Bluetooth 5.0 and sport a 12mm bass boost driver.

The Buds Air will come with a charging case much like the Apple AirPods and Realme says on the product page that the buds will connect when you open the case and support wireless charging.

In-built voice assistant and touch controls are features expected from any truly wireless audio device these days, for other specs we will have to wait till December 17.

Now, Rs 4,999 as spotted on Flipkart, might not be the actual price of the buds on launch, there are possibilities that Realme might revise that price. One thing, however, is certain – like all other Realme products, the Realme Buds Air should fall in the ‘affordable’ category.

The Flipkart listing also mentioned some offers such as a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.