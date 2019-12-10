e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Realme Buds Air price revealed ahead of December 17 launch, to be available on Flipkart

This information was leaked thanks to a Flipkart listing that has now been pulled down

tech Updated: Dec 10, 2019 15:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme Buds Air is the first truly wireless offering from the company
Realme Buds Air is the first truly wireless offering from the company(Twitter)
         

We know that Realme’s wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds Air, is going to launch on December 17 along with the Realme X2. While we must wait to learn about the price of the smartphone, a Flipkart post (that has since been pulled down) has given us a peek into what the Buds Air might be priced at.

According to the Flipkart post, the Realme Buds Air is going to be priced at Rs 4,999.

As a build-up to December 17, Realme has made a dedicated product page for the Buds Air on its website and they are also giving away a coupon worth Rs 400 what you can use when you buy it. The coupon will be sent directly to your account on December 17.

The Buds Air look uncannily similar to the Apple AirPods and will be launched in three colours – black, white and yellow. The wireless buds will come with built-in voice assistant, one-touch access to Google Assistant and touch controls. They will support Bluetooth 5.0 and sport a 12mm bass boost driver.

The Buds Air will come with a charging case much like the Apple AirPods and Realme says on the product page that the buds will connect when you open the case and support wireless charging.

In-built voice assistant and touch controls are features expected from any truly wireless audio device these days, for other specs we will have to wait till December 17.

Now, Rs 4,999 as spotted on Flipkart, might not be the actual price of the buds on launch, there are possibilities that Realme might revise that price. One thing, however, is certain – like all other Realme products, the Realme Buds Air should fall in the ‘affordable’ category.

The Flipkart listing also mentioned some offers such as a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena backed citizenship bill in Lok Sabha. Now it has 2 conditions
Shiv Sena backed citizenship bill in Lok Sabha. Now it has 2 conditions
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘No locus standi’: Govt on US Commission statement on citizenship bill
‘No locus standi’: Govt on US Commission statement on citizenship bill
‘Attack on constitution’: Rahul Gandhi’s jab on citizenship bill supporters
‘Attack on constitution’: Rahul Gandhi’s jab on citizenship bill supporters
Airtel launches voice calling over Wi-Fi service in India: How to use it
Airtel launches voice calling over Wi-Fi service in India: How to use it
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
BS 6-compliant Honda City petrol launched with Digipad 2.0
BS 6-compliant Honda City petrol launched with Digipad 2.0
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech