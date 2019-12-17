e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Tech / Realme Buds Air, Realme X2 India launch today: Watch livestream, key specs and other details

Realme Buds Air, Realme X2 India launch today: Watch livestream, key specs and other details

Realme’s Apple AirPods-rival Buds Air launches in India today. Here’s everything to know about Realme’s new products.

tech Updated: Dec 17, 2019 10:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme Buds Air launches in India today
Realme Buds Air launches in India today(Realme )
         

Realme is set to launch its Buds Air and Realme X2 in India today. The company is holding an event in New Delhi at 12:30PM to unveil the new products. Here’s all you need to know about Realme’s new devices in India.

How to watch livestream

Realme will be livestreaming the event on its official YouTube channel. The live link is already up. Otherwise, you can follow the live updates on the company’s official Twitter and Facebook handles. 

Realme Buds Air

Realme Buds Air has already created a lot of buzz over its design. The device resembles Apple AirPods but is likely to cost much lower than Apple’s. According to reports, Realme Buds Air will be priced under Rs 5,000. This would make Buds Air one of the cheapest wireless earbuds to support wireless charging.

As far as features go, Realme Buds Air is confirmed to come with a wear detection feature. The wearable also sports touch controls which allows you to play or pause the music or launch Google Assistant on Android. The company has also revealed Realme Buds Air comes with a low latency gaming mode which ensures better audio experience when playing games.  

Realme X2

Realme X2 is essentially the rebranded version of Realme XT 730G. The phone comes with Snapdragon 730 processor and is said to have same set of specs at Realme XT which is available in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999.

