Realme Buds Air to launch in India on Dec 17: A look at its top competitors

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 15:05 IST

Realme is launching its flagship wireless earbuds, Buds Air in India on December 17. The upcoming earbuds will come equipped with wireless charging and will be compatible with any Qi-standard wireless charger.

The Realme Buds Air looks similar to Apple’s AirPods true wireless headphones. The charging case of the wearable also looks identical to AirPods.

Realme Buds Air is likely to feature Bluetooth 5.0 and 12mm bass boost driver. It may be powered with built-in voice assistant and one-touch access to digital assistants like Google Assistant. The price in India is expected to be around Rs 5,000.

As the launch date of Realme Buds Air is nearing, let’s take a look at a few earbuds by other companies that it will be competing with:

Apple Airpods

Once launched, Realme Buds Air will face stiff competition from Apple’s AirPods. With a starting price of Rs 14,900, AirPods have active noise cancellation and the battery has life of up to 5 hours of listening on one charge. It comes with wireless charging case or standard charging case and connects with Bluetooth 5.0.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

The Galaxy Buds recognise users’ surroundings, switching between inner and outer mics to keep unnecessary noise out. It easily fits in pockets and has high-efficiency micro-battery that remains charged for up to 6 hours on a single charge. Just like the Apple AirPods and the upcoming Realme Buds Air, it is connected with Bluetooth 5.0. The Galaxy Buds are available in four different colours – black, white, silver and yellow and is priced at Rs 9,990.

JBL C100TWS

Priced at Rs 7,999, JBL C100TWS is a pair of wireless earbuds and connects with Bluetooth 5.0. The Music Playtime with Bluetooth on in the wearable is up to 5 hours. It comes with 5H playback for earbuds and 12H for charging case. It comes with JBL’s TWS (true wireless) and bass clarity.