e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Tech

Realme Buds Air to launch in India on Dec 17: A look at its top competitors

Realme Buds Air will be the company’s first true wireless earbuds and it is scheduled to launch on December 17. Here’s a look at the Realme Buds Air’s competitors.

tech Updated: Dec 13, 2019 15:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme’s first wireless earbuds launching on Dec 17.
Realme’s first wireless earbuds launching on Dec 17.(Realme)
         

Realme is launching its flagship wireless earbuds, Buds Air in India on December 17. The upcoming earbuds will come equipped with wireless charging and will be compatible with any Qi-standard wireless charger.

The Realme Buds Air looks similar to Apple’s AirPods true wireless headphones. The charging case of the wearable also looks identical to AirPods.

Realme Buds Air is likely to feature Bluetooth 5.0 and 12mm bass boost driver. It may be powered with built-in voice assistant and one-touch access to digital assistants like Google Assistant. The price in India is expected to be around Rs 5,000.

As the launch date of Realme Buds Air is nearing, let’s take a look at a few earbuds by other companies that it will be competing with:

Apple Airpods

Once launched, Realme Buds Air will face stiff competition from Apple’s AirPods. With a starting price of Rs 14,900, AirPods have active noise cancellation and the battery has life of up to 5 hours of listening on one charge. It comes with wireless charging case or standard charging case and connects with Bluetooth 5.0.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

The Galaxy Buds recognise users’ surroundings, switching between inner and outer mics to keep unnecessary noise out. It easily fits in pockets and has high-efficiency micro-battery that remains charged for up to 6 hours on a single charge. Just like the Apple AirPods and the upcoming Realme Buds Air, it is connected with Bluetooth 5.0. The Galaxy Buds are available in four different colours – black, white, silver and yellow and is priced at Rs 9,990.

JBL C100TWS

Priced at Rs 7,999, JBL C100TWS is a pair of wireless earbuds and connects with Bluetooth 5.0. The Music Playtime with Bluetooth on in the wearable is up to 5 hours. It comes with 5H playback for earbuds and 12H for charging case. It comes with JBL’s TWS (true wireless) and bass clarity.

tags
top news
As Assam gets rocked by protests, Japan’s PM Abe defers India visit
As Assam gets rocked by protests, Japan’s PM Abe defers India visit
‘No question of apologising’: Shashi Tharoor backs Rahul over rape comment row
‘No question of apologising’: Shashi Tharoor backs Rahul over rape comment row
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
Rahul Gandhi’s defence on rape remark is a counterattack on PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi’s defence on rape remark is a counterattack on PM Modi
TMC’s Mahua Moitra rushes to SC against citizenship law; she will have to wait
TMC’s Mahua Moitra rushes to SC against citizenship law; she will have to wait
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
As India gears up for FASTag, a ready reckoner
As India gears up for FASTag, a ready reckoner
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech